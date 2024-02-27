Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avangrid

Avangrid Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.