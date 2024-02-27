Royal Bank of Canada Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $45.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.53.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $69.82 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.30 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,809 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $14,102,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

