Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.94 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

