Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.09 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

