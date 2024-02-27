Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

BCOV opened at $1.94 on Friday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 62,740 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 376,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,037,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 234,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

