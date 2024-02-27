Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brightcove
Brightcove Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 62,740 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 376,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,037,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 234,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brightcove
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.