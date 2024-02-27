Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.63.

PSTG stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.45, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

