StockNews.com Downgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.6 %

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $910.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 10,576,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after buying an additional 1,199,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 1,327,742 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after buying an additional 840,629 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,610,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 150,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,498,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 487,075 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.