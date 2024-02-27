RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.70.

RLJ stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $747,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

