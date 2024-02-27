Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $473.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $239.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

