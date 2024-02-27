Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.56.

TFX opened at $227.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.24. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

