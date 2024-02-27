HUTCHMED (HCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCM stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after buying an additional 123,396 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

