TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

