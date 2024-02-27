Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Raised to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.75.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on THRM

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.