Scotiabank Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$7.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on Equinox Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.01.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total value of C$88,430.65. Also, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. Insiders sold a total of 53,497 shares of company stock valued at $347,416 in the last 90 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

