Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$52.50 at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$51.50 to C$52.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIF. Cormark raised Altus Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares cut Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Altus Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.72.

TSE:AIF opened at C$48.88 on Friday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,629.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

