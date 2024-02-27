Kinaxis (KXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Kinaxis to post earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
Shares of KXS opened at C$154.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$153.46. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$191.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$1,993,920.64. In related news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total value of C$1,007,714.28. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$1,993,920.64. Insiders sold a total of 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
