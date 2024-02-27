Fiera Capital (FSZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$646.96 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
