Fiera Capital (FSZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$646.96 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.91.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSZ. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSZ

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.