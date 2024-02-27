Life Time Group (LTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Life Time Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 191.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

