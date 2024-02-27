CIBC Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Trading Down 2.3 %

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Shares of SPB opened at C$9.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$11.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.