Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CORT opened at $23.13 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,311 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,648,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

