StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

