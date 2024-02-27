Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $16,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

