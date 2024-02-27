ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.65 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

