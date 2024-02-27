Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $993.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,471,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 374,144 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 552,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,281,000 after acquiring an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

