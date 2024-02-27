National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $485.25 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $488.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.24. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

