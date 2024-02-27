Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GFF. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

GFF opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Griffon has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $70.65.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Griffon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $2,150,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth $9,630,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

