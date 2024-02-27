Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 71.95% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

