Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 71.95% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
