StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
NYSE FENG opened at $1.58 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
