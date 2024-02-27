LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at LiqTech International
In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
