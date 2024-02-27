LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LiqTech International

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

