StockNews.com Lowers Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of ESBA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.50.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
