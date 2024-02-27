StockNews.com Lowers Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ESBA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.50.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

