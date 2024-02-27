Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.86. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

