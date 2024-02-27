Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TARO opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 422,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 475,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 304,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 74,054 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

