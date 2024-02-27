Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,608,000 after purchasing an additional 942,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,478,000 after buying an additional 226,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,369,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,852,000 after buying an additional 1,248,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

