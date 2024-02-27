Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Raised to $107.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $157.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,402,000 after purchasing an additional 116,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.