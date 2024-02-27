Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $112.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $112.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

