Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

Block Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Block

NYSE SQ opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock worth $9,990,913 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Block by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

