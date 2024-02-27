Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $93.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.68.

NYSE W opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.32.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,616. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

