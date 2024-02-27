Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on W. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.68.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,616. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after purchasing an additional 273,652 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 300,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

