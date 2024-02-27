ICL Group (ICL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ICL opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 419,241 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 854.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 119,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 106,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.