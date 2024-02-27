Stifel Nicolaus Raises Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $36.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.82.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.