ADT (ADT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

ADT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.