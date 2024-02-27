ADT (ADT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ADT Stock Performance
Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.58.
ADT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.
