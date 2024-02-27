Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

STAN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Standard Chartered to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.15) to GBX 868 ($11.01) in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.02) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 919.71 ($11.67).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 636.40 ($8.07) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 615.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 667.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,247.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,137.25%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

