Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZD

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ZD opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $81.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,804,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,225,000 after buying an additional 76,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 232.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.