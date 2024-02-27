TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Shares of TFSL opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.63%.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $342,805.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,141 shares of company stock worth $1,987,189 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 113,191 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3,371.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TFS Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

