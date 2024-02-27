Barclays Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $28.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSAT
Viasat Stock Up 1.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.