Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
Veracyte Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 533.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
