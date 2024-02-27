Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,256 ($15.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,415.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 980.10 ($12.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.16).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

