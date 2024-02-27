StockNews.com Downgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Shares of WM opened at $207.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.29. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $209.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,343 shares of company stock worth $7,101,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

