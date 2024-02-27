Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MBGYY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.
