Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

FRD stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 153,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

